Update | Date and Time

Universal Icon Set v2.1

$69
Universal Icon Set v2.1

Great news! The new category has been added to the Universal Icons Set.

MEET THE DATE & TIME
+ 225 new icons in total

UNIVERSAL ICON SET
Universal Icon Set is a high-quality icon set for websites, apps, social networks, prints, billboards and even for a postcard for your mom.

PRODUCT FEATURES
— 1896 high-quality vector icons
— 3 styles (Line | Solid | Duotone)
— 17 popular categories

CONTACT AND SUPPORT
Feel free to send me your feedback at support@123d.one

I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.

Product Designer and founder of 123done

