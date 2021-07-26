Tripti Madhayan

School Bus GPS Tracking System

Tripti Madhayan
Tripti Madhayan
  • Save
School Bus GPS Tracking System branding logo typography app ui figmadesign user experience design
Download color palette

Just thought of designing mobile app design with just some basic ideas. Justa beginner in this .

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Tripti Madhayan
Tripti Madhayan

More by Tripti Madhayan

View profile
    • Like