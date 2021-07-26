Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kostya Stepanov
Shakuro

Banking App Design

Kostya Stepanov
Shakuro
Kostya Stepanov for Shakuro
Hire Us
  • Save
Banking App Design ux ui interface bank online banking financial app finance fintech banking app finance app mobile design user interface banking stocks investment fintech app bank app app design app design
Download color palette

"Shy away all finance management work to a professional app", - this classy and confident web design says.
Managing money flows is simple and optimized in this mobile app: check the exchange rate, transactions, budget. Here you'll find everything you need to keep well-being on your toes.

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Follow us on Behance

Shakuro
Shakuro
Helping brands defy.
Hire Us

More by Shakuro

View profile
    • Like