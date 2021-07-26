Upskill landing page design

So folks, Hello!

I am happy to show you one of my latest works for a free learning platform. You want to get more than just a regular university degree - Upskill will help you with it. It’s up to your college or university course what skills will help you to grow.

I was aiming to create a modern, cool, and clean UI design. I did it. Look at these background shapes and color accents. And What about an arrow to convey clicking to the CTA? Oh, man, I am so happy with the final result. It was a super-fast project, and the result is more than just Ok. It’s amazing.

Design — Figma

