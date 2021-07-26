Israel Nebeolisa

Fruits style

Israel Nebeolisa
Israel Nebeolisa
  • Save
Fruits style design illustration icon logo ui
Download color palette

I did a little UI design to improve fruits in my country

IMG_20210723_200103-converted.pdf
200 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Israel Nebeolisa
Israel Nebeolisa

More by Israel Nebeolisa

View profile
    • Like