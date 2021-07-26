Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Iconly Pro | Date and time icons

Iconly Pro | Date and time icons
  1. Desktop - 111.png
  2. Desktop - 113.png
  3. Desktop - 112.png
  4. Desktop - 114.png

Iconly 2.3 — 600+ Essential icons

Iconly 2.3 — 600+ Essential icons

Hey guys 🤩
Another shot of Iconly Pro - Date & Time icons ⏰📆
It will be released soon!

👋 Available for new projects. Let's chat!
Info@piqo.design

Iconly Socials:
Iconly Instagram | Iconly Twitter

Our Figma community: Figma

Download other kits on Gumroad: Gumroad

