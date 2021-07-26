Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Itin: Your Digitalized Itinerary Planner

Itin: Your Digitalized Itinerary Planner minimalist yellow white blue blue white desktop ui webapp staycation hotel booking travel user interface bright ui desktop website itinerary
Itin is a digitalized itinerary planner: user can make, share and modify each other's itinerary. The itinerary will be integrated with our services, so you can book all of the activities in the itinerary in just one tap!

I created this design with collaboration with other team members: Valerie, Nico & Firhan

