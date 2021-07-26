Tushar Chowdhury 🖌️
Piqotravel - Agency Landing Page

Tushar Chowdhury 🖌️ for Piqo Design
Piqotravel - Agency Landing Page hotel booking travel booking destination adventure trip travel landing page flight booking travel app travelling landing page vacation agency travel agency travel website web ux ui
Hello, Creative People
Hope you guys are doing very well. Today I am very happy to share my first shot from Piqo Design. Thanks to my teammates for giving me the opportunity.

This is a concept for Piqotravel - Agency Landing Page.

Hope you guys will like it. Press " F " or " L" to show some love! 😍

👋 Let's chat! Info@piqo.design

