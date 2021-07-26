Opek Studio

point of sale landing page

Opek Studio
Opek Studio
  • Save
point of sale landing page website design point of sale design landing page design web design point of sale landing page point of sales website point of sale website point of sales point of sale pos website web landingpage landing page user experience user interface ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋

This is the Landing page for point of sale
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that.

Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
opekstudio@gmail.com

Follow us on Instagram:
opekstudio

Thank You!

Opek Studio
Opek Studio

More by Opek Studio

View profile
    • Like