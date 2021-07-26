Tribhuvan Suthar
NEBULA Future E-Scooter made in Figma

Tribhuvan Suthar
Tribhuvan Suthar for uigate
NEBULA Future E-Scooter made in Figma madeinfigma uiux vahicle bike 3d dark neon redblue future vector illustration figma hmi ui
  1. E-scooter.png
  2. E-scooter-4.png

- Purely Made in Figma
inspired from @realvjy

How do you like it? Eager to hear your thoughts and comments :)

Original Bike concept by One Object Design Studio

Grain stroke brushes for affinity deisgner app
Download Click Here

Follow me on:
Instagram | Behance

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Digital agency, Crafting brands & products
