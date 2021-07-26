Edunet – React Personal Tutor LMS Dashboard UI kit Edunet is the complete UX & UI dashboard for the online Learning Management System. Here included Courses, Status, Wallet, etc. Actually here focused on individual course providers or trainers. Here also included profile, application, activity, payment method, API, sign in & sign up, etc.

https://themeforest.net/item/edunet-react-personal-tutor-lms-dashboard-ui-kit/31635576