Akasha Yousaf

Smoothie Logo

Akasha Yousaf
Akasha Yousaf
  • Save
Smoothie Logo smoothie logo smoothie juice logo illustration ux design icon vector flat brand identity branding logo graphic design ui
Download color palette

Logo for juices and smoothies shop

Akasha Yousaf
Akasha Yousaf

More by Akasha Yousaf

View profile
    • Like