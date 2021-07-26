Offriginal
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Smart House Futuristic Concept

Offriginal
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Offriginal for Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart House Futuristic Concept home energy smart house futurism monitoring device smart app glassmorphism dark mode remote house mobile ui animation
Download color palette
  1. OFFRIGINALSmartHouse-Futuristic concept.mp4
  2. OFFRIGINALsmarthouseFuturistic.png

Hello family!❤👋I present this concept of Smart house with an unusual and futuristic style in dark mode, with it you can control all appliances, acces cameras, it will warn you if you leave any open door or window! 🏠❄🔥🌡💡
.
.
I hope you like it!
Let me know what you think!
Happy to read your comment.
if you like, hit the like button, it would help me a lot.
Feel free to like, save, comment.
.
Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co

Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
We help startups & Fortune 500 companies design products
Hire Us

More by Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like