Analytics Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Due to the pandemic, many companies have moved their employees to remote work and faced the problem: it’s hard to control the results. Productivity tracker is one of the solutions. Check out how we designed such a tool 📊

On the left side, there is a navigation menu for easy and smooth access to any part of the platform ☑️
In the centre, you see:
👨🏼‍💻 your team
📈 productivity statistics
⏱ activities of the team and the time spent on it
📉 reach and engagement stats

🔵 🟢 ⚪️ We used dark blue along with accent green and white. Dark blue symbolizes goal commitment and helps focus which is extremely important in software development.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Tanya Shukina

