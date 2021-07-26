logokreatif

flying fish logo

logokreatif
logokreatif
  • Save
flying fish logo art website flat motion graphics 3d animation minimal web graphic design illustrator ux vector ui typography illustration icon design app logo branding
Download color palette

flying fish is a clean and elegant professional logo for company or personal.

Feature

AI, EPS & CDR formats! 100% Editable & Resizable Vector! Fully editable text! Unlimited Color Variations (editing in AI and CDR)

For assistance with modifications, editing and ordering please contact me here: logokreatif2@gmail.com I will be happy to help. :)

logokreatif
logokreatif

More by logokreatif

View profile
    • Like