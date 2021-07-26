Aliyan Javaid

Skincare Ecommerce - Mobile Website

Skincare Ecommerce - Mobile Website prototype wireframing uiux skincare store ecommerce webdesign responsive design mobile branding graphic design ui design website user experience webdesigner landing page brand design web design user interface design
“Jild” aim is to bring to you a modern selection of the finest quality skincare products; we investigate widely to source au natural and clinically tested ingredients and use only those brands that are pioneers in innovation, science, technology, sustainability, and transparency.

Live website: jildwellness.com
Case-study: aliyanjavaid.webflow.io/jild

