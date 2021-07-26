Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Upnow Studio

Crypto Dashboard Design

Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Upnow Studio
Ghulam Rasool 🚀 for Upnow Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Crypto Dashboard Design dashboard desings dashboard currency typography dark theme ui design dashboard ui design dashboard ui wallet crypto minimal design admin app financial finance interface uiux ux dashboad
Crypto Dashboard Design dashboard desings dashboard currency typography dark theme ui design dashboard ui design dashboard ui wallet crypto minimal design admin app financial finance interface uiux ux dashboad
Download color palette
  1. Frame 42.jpg
  2. Frame 69.jpg

Hello Dribbblers!

Crypto Currency Dashboard Dark theme designed . I need your suggestion and reviews. Please have a look at my design and let me know your thoughts and feel free to share your ideas and also comment. Stay tuned I will upload more Designs

Press the L if you like my Design.

Have a Project? upnowstudios@gmail.com

My Social Media Accounts

Instagram | Linkedin | Behance

Upnow Studio Accounts | Instagram

Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
Hire Us

More by Upnow Studio

View profile
    • Like