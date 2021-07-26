Benedict Okoye

Event landing page

Benedict Okoye
Benedict Okoye
  • Save
Event landing page typography ux logo vector branding ui illustration graphic design app design
Download color palette

Hey guys i've been doing a lot of illustrations lately and decided to add them to my design inspiration series. What do you thing about this landing page for an event company "local" 😃. Let me know in the comment section.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Benedict Okoye
Benedict Okoye

More by Benedict Okoye

View profile
    • Like