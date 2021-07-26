Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Coin #9: Divinity

Coin #9: Divinity sky angel divinity series coin illustration vector concept design dailyuichallenge
Day #26 of 30:

This is 9th-shot of a new series under the umbrella of coins. Each coin denotes a particular meaning behind the illustrations. As for the above shot, the Angel signifies "Divinity".

The meaning and signification has been dealt in detail on visme that gave me an inspiration to start this with coins. Check the below link for more info.

https://visme.co/blog/symbols-and-meanings/

