Viola Dwi P.

MOCO • E-Book App

Viola Dwi P.
Viola Dwi P.
  • Save
MOCO • E-Book App reading app book e-book graphic design ui minimal illustration design branding app
Download color palette

Hi, I'm trying to explore more and make design of this E-Book App.
It's called "Moco", it means "Read/Reading". I use my local language (Javanese) to name this app.

If you like it, kindly leave feedback and press "L" ❤

Viola Dwi P.
Viola Dwi P.

More by Viola Dwi P.

View profile
    • Like