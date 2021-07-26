RanjithKumarKatta

Virtual Home Tours for Interior Design Businesses

Created a Homepage design of Virtual Home Tours for Interior Design Businesses.

Pandemic has tested every business, and asking a customer to visit a physical office has never been more difficult than now. A virtual tour of the interior and exterior will be the perfect solution to attract clients and provide the best experience possible.

Do you think this design conveying the purpose? Comment below 👇🏻👇🏻

Hope you guys like it
