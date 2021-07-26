tran thuy van

Bluezone App

tran thuy van
tran thuy van
  • Save
Bluezone App ui design ui covid
Download color palette

Hi, friends

The design concept for the Covid 19 disease statistics we are working on. Let's make the world a safer place! I hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!
-------
Connect with me : tranthuyvanhn@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
tran thuy van
tran thuy van

More by tran thuy van

View profile
    • Like