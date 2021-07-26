Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

Burger badge

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Burger badge animation minimal line outline icons icon set icon brand branding design illustration vector award food flying fly holy burger achivement badge
Download color palette

Pick your favorite? Left or Right?

Ea6188a2378f9e9f6ff3cf380035f285
Rebound of
Burger icons
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like