Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Parves Ahamad

🍕 Food Delivery Landing Page

Parves Ahamad
Parves Ahamad
  • Save
🍕 Food Delivery Landing Page best app landing page app ui app landing page recipe website template recipe pizza restaurant food app home page food website food landing page landing page restaurant restaurant landing page menu landing page food landing page template free food delivery landing page design ui ux design ui landing page
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

This is a landing page concept for food🍕 delivery service provider. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
-----------------------------------------------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
nirobparvesahammad@gmail.com

Parves Ahamad
Parves Ahamad

More by Parves Ahamad

View profile
    • Like