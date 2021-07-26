Humayun Chowdhury

Vintage aesthetic antler logo design!

Humayun Chowdhury
Humayun Chowdhury
  • Save
Vintage aesthetic antler logo design! sketch hatching etching woodcut old fashion line art illustrator vintage aesthetic vintage vintage illustration vintage logo branding design classic vintage design logo vector logo design illustration custom type
Download color palette

A vintage illustrative antler logo design for the sales!

Humayun Chowdhury
Humayun Chowdhury

More by Humayun Chowdhury

View profile
    • Like