Adam Bali

Daily UI Challenge Bundle

Adam Bali
Adam Bali
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge Bundle bundle design designproject ui dailyart uidesign challenge adobexd dailyui
Download color palette

𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐈 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞

It’s a single bundle with 12 design source files of "Daily UI Challenge products".

📂 What's Included ?

1. Sign Up
2. Checkout
3. Calculator
4. Landing Page
5. Settings
6. 404 Page
7. Music Player
8. Flash Message
9. Single Product
10. Direct Messaging
11. Pop-up-overlay
12. Email receipt

📥 Download design source file : https://abuxd.gumroad.com/l/sijjel

👁‍🗨 Check out the full project on 🔗 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 :
▶ Part 1 : https://bit.ly/3y4SokA
▶ Part 2 : https://bit.ly/3j3nx1N

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Adam Bali
Adam Bali

More by Adam Bali

View profile
    • Like