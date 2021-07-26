Daily UI Challenge Bundle

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐈 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐞
It’s a single bundle with 12 design source files of "Daily UI Challenge products".
📂 What's Included ?
1. Sign Up
2. Checkout
3. Calculator
4. Landing Page
5. Settings
6. 404 Page
7. Music Player
8. Flash Message
9. Single Product
10. Direct Messaging
11. Pop-up-overlay
12. Email receipt
📥 Download design source file : https://abuxd.gumroad.com/l/sijjel
👁🗨 Check out the full project on 🔗 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 :
▶ Part 1 : https://bit.ly/3y4SokA
▶ Part 2 : https://bit.ly/3j3nx1N