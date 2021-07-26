Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cat Space

Cat Space logo maker pet logo design pet logo animal logo logo design flat cat cat minimalist pussycat cat logo cat cat cartoon negative space logo negative space cat icon kitty logo cat logo design pussy cat cat illustration logo cat logo
  1. Cat-space.jpg
  2. Cat-space-2.jpg

Yaah! Finally I desined a minimalist negative space logo. What do you think?
Have I designed it properly? I would like to hear your opinion. If you like the way don't forget to aprreciate :)

Note: This logo is for sale ;)

Email: hugelogo24@gmail.com

Sourov Mahmud
Sourov Mahmud
Logo and Brand Identity Specialist!
