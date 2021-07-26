Joanne A

Isometric Flower Shop

Isometric Flower Shop kawaii building cute building cartoon game illustration building illustration illustration shop flowers isometric buildings isometric
An illustration of a flower shop drawn in an isometric view. I placed a green house to the side. In this flower shop you will always get freshly grown flowers. The story and time laps on this illustration is at my blog if you want to know more about it.
https://joanneandart.blogspot.com/2021/06/my-next-art-collection.html

