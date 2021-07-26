Naufal Permana

School Portal UI Design

Naufal Permana
Naufal Permana
  • Save
School Portal UI Design typography app design web graphic design logo branding ui
Download color palette

Good morning, this is UI design for school portal nation on website. If you enjoyed this design, please share, and like for my shot. Thank you

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Naufal Permana
Naufal Permana

More by Naufal Permana

View profile
    • Like