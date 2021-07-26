Joanne A

Cat Mummy

An illustration of a cat mummy one of the cats for my collection of cat illustrations in preparation for Halloween. Made the bandages fall of to show how cat looks like with in the bandages. Cat looks good despite being dead. I have a less rendered illustration for sale of this cat and other Halloween cats on creative fabrica. https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/mummy-cat/ref/545284/

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
