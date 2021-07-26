Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thenujan thenu

POS UI design

Thenujan thenu
Thenujan thenu
  • Save
POS UI design
Download color palette

This week I start to publish shorts from the so exited project to me! I started work on the full template for POS for a restaurant.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Thenujan thenu
Thenujan thenu

More by Thenujan thenu

View profile
    • Like