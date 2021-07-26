Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maribel Cardona

Light Pole Banner

Maribel Cardona
Maribel Cardona
  • Save
Light Pole Banner vector signage marketing logo branding design
Download color palette

I redesigned existing logo for a modern audience.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Maribel Cardona
Maribel Cardona

More by Maribel Cardona

View profile
    • Like