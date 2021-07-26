Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi

HS GeoConsult Sdn Bhd

Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi
Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi
  • Save
HS GeoConsult Sdn Bhd logo branding web design
Download color palette

HS GeoConsult Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian engineering firm specializing in civil -structural & geo-engineering field. View website at https://hsgeoconsult.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi
Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi

More by Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi

View profile
    • Like