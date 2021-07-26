🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello, Dears,
Here a E-Learning Landing Page and UI Exploration || 2021.
It is an online school website, where teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the Internet. At the website "education that uses one or more technologies to deliver instruction to students, who are separated from the instructor and to support regular and substantive interaction between teacher and students.
Hope you guys love it. :)
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome.
Available for crafting your ideas.
Shoot a mail at -
✉️ holasouravdeb@gmail.com