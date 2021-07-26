Shayan Umar
Shayan Umar
Shayan Umar for Shopified
Alo! graphic design brand identity unique design inspiration landing page ecommerce web design product design uiux design inspirations bakery uiux design shopify product ui ecommerce product ui bakery web design inspiration ecommerce bakery uiux bakery ui
Hi Dribbblers!
I hope everyone is good.
Today's design is related to online Bakery shop Online bakery shops are an extraordinary corner of ecommerce. It’s an incredibly hard product to market – it looks generic to the average consumer, and at the same time it’s hard to showcase online because its most distinctive features are taste and smell.
Anyways, Alo is just a design inspiration or a design shot.
so if you like my work please press f and l to show your love and support to appreciate my little effort for it Thanks!
We design and develop shopify stores.
