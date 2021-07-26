Hi Dribbblers!

I hope everyone is good.

Today's design is related to online Bakery shop Online bakery shops are an extraordinary corner of ecommerce. It’s an incredibly hard product to market – it looks generic to the average consumer, and at the same time it’s hard to showcase online because its most distinctive features are taste and smell.

Anyways, Alo is just a design inspiration or a design shot.

so if you like my work please press f and l to show your love and support to appreciate my little effort for it Thanks!

You can also follow me at instagram as @shayan_umar_khan