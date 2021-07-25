Raffialdo Bayu

Mobile App - Lamp Product

Raffialdo Bayu
Raffialdo Bayu
  • Save
Mobile App - Lamp Product online shop trendy design realestate lamp interior lighting ecommerce app ux design ui design app ios mobile app minimal home bulb brightness clean design store shop product design
Download color palette

Hello friends!
Design Exploration for App Design of lighting products, Today I want to share with you the next concept store to showcase product details. to satisfy every sophisticated interior design enthusiast with hundreds of unique and luxurious lighting collections. works will be seen directly in your home, What do you think? 💡
Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨
-
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like ❤
Thank you !!

Raffialdo Bayu
Raffialdo Bayu

More by Raffialdo Bayu

View profile
    • Like