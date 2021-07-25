Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adhe Kurniawan
Tokopedia

Tukar Tambah V2.0

Adhe Kurniawan
Tokopedia
Adhe Kurniawan for Tokopedia
Hello everyone!

Ever wondered what to do with your old cell phone? How about giving it a second chance at life by trading in it? Not only will you get a new phone and some value out of your old phone, but you'll also contribute to reducing e-waste.

Now you can also trade in your old phone in Tokopedia! All steps can be done online with a click and once you agree with the price, the courier will pick your phone up.

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment below and don't forget to hit us up on Instagram @tokopediadesign too!

Kudos to the amazing design team below 💚
UX Designer: Mohamad Ravena Utama, Dadi Pribadi & Visi Dikara
UX Writer: Rayi Noormega & Vanessa Giovanni
UI Designer: Adhe Kurniawan & Randy Varianda
Illustrator: Febrian Anugrah

Tokopedia
Tokopedia
