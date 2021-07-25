Tukar Tambah V2.0

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
Ever wondered what to do with your old cell phone? How about giving it a second chance at life by trading in it? Not only will you get a new phone and some value out of your old phone, but you'll also contribute to reducing e-waste.
Now you can also trade in your old phone in Tokopedia! All steps can be done online with a click and once you agree with the price, the courier will pick your phone up.
What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment below and don't forget to hit us up on Instagram @tokopediadesign too!
=========================================
Kudos to the amazing design team below 💚
UX Designer: Mohamad Ravena Utama, Dadi Pribadi & Visi Dikara
UX Writer: Rayi Noormega & Vanessa Giovanni
UI Designer: Adhe Kurniawan & Randy Varianda
Illustrator: Febrian Anugrah