Me as an Egyptian sphinx. This was my first real attempt at brush texturing and shading planes of the face. Thank you so much to Sarah Beth Morgan for her wonderful texture shading techniques! I used her technique to texture shade my illustration. Link to her technique and YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72KgjtkDq4o