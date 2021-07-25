Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nancy Liz

My Avatar

Nancy Liz
Nancy Liz
  • Save
My Avatar face sphinx texture sand avatar egypt illustration design
My Avatar face sphinx texture sand avatar egypt illustration design
Download color palette
  1. my-avatar-layers-01.png
  2. my-avatar-layers.png

Me as an Egyptian sphinx. This was my first real attempt at brush texturing and shading planes of the face. Thank you so much to Sarah Beth Morgan for her wonderful texture shading techniques! I used her technique to texture shade my illustration. Link to her technique and YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72KgjtkDq4o

41e2f4ce4421618af9d1c85e10781894
Rebound of
Design your own custom avatar.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Nancy Liz
Nancy Liz
Illustrative Brand Graphic Designer

More by Nancy Liz

View profile
    • Like