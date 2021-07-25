Split Bill App UI Interaction

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Folks!
My new Exploration of Bill App. The easiest way to share expenses with friends and family
You can download the lottie here
https://lottiefiles.com/astikayasa
Available for work 😊
igedeastikayasa@gmail.com
Say Hello 👋
