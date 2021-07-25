Ikhsan Assidiqie

Nolan Bank - A Web Landing Page

Hi Everyone!

I'm very happy to show you guys my recent UI landing page for Bank website, it's called "Nolan Bank" with motto of Tranfers with 0% fee.

Hope you guys like it but if you don't, please review my artwork with your sincere review, it will make a lot of improvement for me in the future.

Thank You :)

