Redesign Tinder

Redesign Tinder mobile app social media graphic design design ui app redesign
Hey, Please take a look at my redesign mobile app on Tinder.

Tinder is an American geosocial networking and online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other users' posted profiles, which generally comprise their photo, a short bio, and a list of their personal interests. Once two users have "matched", they can exchange messages.

Here is my email if you guys want to collaborate with in the future.
alimkonja@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
