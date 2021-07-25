Trending designs to inspire you
The Coffee Shop is a concept website that I designed after I was inspired by the various coffee shops I had visited over time. The website was designed first and then developed in Webflow. I also designed the logo for the website drawing on my skills in logo design and using as inspiration other coffee shop logos. The website demonstrates some more of Webflow's design features and shows how Webflow can be used to produce great websites.