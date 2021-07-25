Hoodie Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Had fun designing some hoodies print designs. I'm really looking forward to designing more mockups and mechandise products.
Happy to connect over LinkedIn || Twitter
Also don't forget to check out my Behance
Any feedback is appreciated. 💖