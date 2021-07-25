Imaginar.in

Online Doctor Consultancy

Imaginar.in
Imaginar.in
  • Save
Online Doctor Consultancy mobile 3d medical-app medical online consultancy doctor illustration ux app ui design graphic design
Download color palette

A simple yet elegant UI design for online doctor consultancy.
UI made keeping users in mind that, it must be easy to use and guided for what this is intended to be.
Contact us to get your unique design!!
and don't forget to press L to show some love <3.

Imaginar.in
Imaginar.in

More by Imaginar.in

View profile
    • Like