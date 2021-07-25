S Modern Logo - S letter mark

SQUARED App is a competitor monitoring solution for tracking the marketing strategies of other businesses in the industry.

The cloud-based app logs SQUARED changes including emails, newsletters, blog posts, social media posts, website changes, SEO strategies, keywords, and ads, and presents them to users within the SQUARED App timeline, or via email updates.

Competitor changes can be viewed in real time and the timeline can be filtered to show specific competitors, feature types, and more.

