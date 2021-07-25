Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brett Cooper

Email Design: Order Confirmation UI

Brett Cooper
Brett Cooper
Email Design: Order Confirmation UI
Never underestimate the impact of a bulletproof email. As a Digital Designer who focuses on email/digital messaging design, providing an impressionable experience for users is equally as important after conversion as it is prior. Above is my take on a North Face confirmation email. Are you a sucker for a really great email? Let's connect!

