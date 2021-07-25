Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy Tri Milliarta
Odama

Askall Mobile App Exploration 💬

Happy Tri Milliarta
Odama
Happy Tri Milliarta for Odama
Askall Mobile App Exploration 💬 darkmode ux ui clean ios ask cards card ux design mobile ui startup askall question social media social app community mobile mobile app app
Hi Dribbblers! 👋

Here my new exploration of the mobile app about the community to share ask & answer. I called it Askall. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒Gumroad : Odama

Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
