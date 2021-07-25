Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sign up Page | DailyUI Day #001

Sign up Page | DailyUI Day #001 dailyuichallenge app xd ui ux ui design web logo dailyui sign in form sign up web design ui illustration figma
My first design shot for Day 1 of dailyUI challenge.. ✌️✨
Sign up web page for a decoration website
#dailyui #001
#DailyUI
