DailyUI Day#001 - Sign Up

DailyUI Day#001 - Sign Up dailyui app design ui
DailyUI #001 - Sign Up
Starting with #DailyUI Challenges from today. Here goes the first one, a Sign Up and Log In page design for a pub finder app with best Happy Hour deals.

There is always room for improvement so constructive feedback is most welcome.

If you enjoyed, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🙏

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
