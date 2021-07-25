DailyUI Day#001 - Sign Up

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DailyUI #001 - Sign Up
Starting with #DailyUI Challenges from today. Here goes the first one, a Sign Up and Log In page design for a pub finder app with best Happy Hour deals.
There is always room for improvement so constructive feedback is most welcome.
If you enjoyed, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🙏