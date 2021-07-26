Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alan Long

WSJ CEO Summit — Welcome

Alan Long
Alan Long
WSJ CEO Summit — Welcome
Typically the Wall Street Journal hosts business leaders in Davos for the WSJ CEO Council, an exclusive forum in which key issues of the day are discussed. The coronavirus has made this impossible so Cheerful Twentyfirst were challenged with building a virtual experience to replace it.

This landing page is designed to guide attendees to key features, with an emphasis on the stream itself. Items are placed just above the fold to encourage users to scroll in an organic manner.

Alan Long
Alan Long
